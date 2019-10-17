Political names among candidates for MCWD Board

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella confirmed on Thursday afternoon, October 17, 2019, that at least 25 names–including some prominent political names–have been recommended for the new Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Among the candidates being reviewed to replace the five terminated Board of Directors is former mayor Alvin Garcia, who served as Cebu City mayor from 1995 to 2001. He is the father of incumbent Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Aside from Garcia, others recommended include newspaper daily columnist and radio commentator, Lawyer Franklin Malilong, Jr., and Lawyer Monette Dinsay, one of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s trusted advisors.

The names of the others on the list were not bared as of this posting.

Labella said that as the appointing authority of MCWD, he will accept recommendations for the people who are fit to lead the MCWD, and will even accept recommendations from the Cebu governor, who recently expressed her hopes that the Cebu City Mayor will give a slot in the Board for a provincial representative.

The mayor said he will accept the recommendations, but cannot assure that these people will get the slot, as the appointing process entails various evaluation proceedings.

“You know, whoever well-meaning individuals would recommend somebody to be appointed, they are going to be evaluated. All the more if they are recommended by the governor. It does not mean that the person is recommended by someone who is powerful, they will get the slot. It (appointment) must be based on merit,” said Labella in a phone conference.

He assured the public that the appointment of the new MCWD board will be fair to all candidates, as he wants the “best-minded individuals with clear intentions” to lead the water utility in a crucial time with the water crisis looming in the metro.

Meanwhile, Labella expects the Board Members who were terminated to file charges against the Cebu City government. He said he stands by his decision and will be ready to face the charges.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia also said he expects the Board to file charges against the mayor, but they will remain terminated unless they get a temporary restraining order.

Garcia said that if the Board chooses to appeal their termination in court, a new board may not be able to be appointed easily. This would mean the slots for the Board of Directors may remain vacant longer than expected. /bmjo