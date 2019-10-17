Pagasa Mactan says peak dates of ’October Orionids’ meteor shower on Oct. 21 and 22

Cebu City, Philippines—Time to pack up and head straight to the mountains!

Starting Thursday night, October 17, 2019, to next Friday, October 25, 2019, a meteor phenomenon called “October Orionids” will light up the night sky over Cebu and other parts of the Philippines.

But don’t rush just yet.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Weather Specialist 1 Ned Seletrero, the current cloudy weather in Cebu makes it hard for the meteor shower to be visible.

“For tonight (October 17) and tomorrow (October 18), the skies will still be cloudy,” Seletrero said. “But the meteor shower can be seen starting on October 19, 20, 21, 22.”

According to Seletrero, the peak dates for the meteor shower are on October 21 and 22.

If you’re planning to catch the meteor showers, be sure to get out of the city and to seek elevated areas such as Busay, Seletrero advised.

What are you waiting for? Tag your barkada and start looking for a good spot to catch this phenomenon. /bmjo