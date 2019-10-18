UC Webmasters lead Cesafi football ranking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters certainly have come a long way this season as they are now leading the college division of the 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament.

It is a major turnaround from their performance in last year’s tournament when they finished at the bottom of team ranking.

The victory in this year’s round is made sweeter because they were able to edge out six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 1-0, on Wednesday, October 16.

“Ang expectation na ko naa ra jud mi sa number 2. Mao gyud na ako gisigehan encourage nila nga at least naa ta sa two kay ug naa ta sa numbet 2, pag mahulog ta, naa ta sa number 3, at least dili ta sa bottom. Mao gyud na gisegehan nako og remind. Pero og tagaan ta og chance nga mo number 1, mas labing maayo,” said UC head coach Gaudito “Jun” Taneo.

(We didn’t expect to be at the top. My expectation is that we will be just at number 2. I’ve always encouraged them that. Because if we are at number 2, should we get dropped, then we will be at number 3, not at the bottom. That is what I keep reminding them. But if we’re given a chance to be at the top, then so much better.)

UC has the same 10 points as USC but it took the top spot by virtue of its goal difference (GD) of two.

USC settled for the second spot with its GD of one.

“We are happy [with the results] because all of our opponents are strong. All of the teams, they are all strong. That’s how I see all of them,” said Taneo.

USC had also struggled against UC in their first round meeting with UC taking a 2-0 lead before USC made a comeback and went on to win the game, 3-2, last September 25.

In their second round meeting, USC once again threatened to make a comeback but only managed one goal before the final whistle.

“Siguro lang pud, maayo lang sad ang pagkaduwa sa akong mga players karon. Nagkasinabot sila kay always man gyud ko nila ga-remind nga kaya man gyud nato ang mga teams basta magka hi-usa lang ta sa sulod, magka organize ta sa sulod nya heart ba sa dula,” said Taneo.

(Maybe my players just played well against USC. They were able to agree with each other. I always remind them that we have the capabilities to go up against each team as long as we are united as a team. Inside the pitch, we should be organized and we play the game with heart.)

Taneo attributed their dismal performance last year to lack of players.

He said the team did not have a goalkeeper. Instead, the team’s defender performed the role of the goalkeeper.

This year, Taneo said the team has a complete set of players with a goalkeeper which the UC Webmasters lacked in 2018.

Taneo said the team needed extra work because they are all rookies.

He said the players need to “jell” to work better as a team.

With the way things are going for them, it looks like they are finding the proper balance and approach to work as a team and rise above their competitors.

UC still has one more match left in the second round so it will be a wait-and – see situation for them if they can remain in the top two and advance to the finals.

They will face University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers on Sunday, October 20, still at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USPF will be missing its head coach, Eleazar Toledo, who picked up a red card for mouthing an expletive to the referee in their game against USC last October 13. / celr