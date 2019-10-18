Seven contingents participate in Buglasan Festival

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental—Seven dance contingents showed off their prowess Friday morning, October 18, 2019, during the Buglasan Festival of Festivals Showdown at the Lamberto Macias Sports Complex, here.

The contingents include the Sandurot Festival of Dumaguete City, Tapasayaw Festival of Bais City, Yamog Festival of Pamplona, Pakol Festival of Sta Catalina and Sinulog Festival of Tanjay, Kinaiyahan festival of Dauin, and Sandugo Festival barangay category of Dumaguete City.

Sandurot, which means to come together in friendship and harmony, signifies that Dumaguete City is a friendly and welcoming community. It also features how the city overcame the marauding Moors.

Tapsayaw festival represents Bais tradition and culture of sugarcane harvest.

Yamog Festival showcases the beneficial effects of yamog or dew to the coffee plant, encouraging farmers to plant coffee. The coffee industry has helped boost Pamplona’s economy.

The word pakol refers to the variety of banana with many seeds, which thrived in Sta. Catalina. Farmers were encouraged to plant more varieties of banana.

Sinulog sa Tanjay features how Christian inhabitants of Tanjay won over the invading Moors.

Kinaiyahan Festival focus on the harvest season of Dauin and the beauty of nature.

Sandugo Festival focuses on how villagers protected their livelihood of collecting clams and pearls from marauders.

After the showdown, there will be a street dance and float competition in the afternoon.

The celebration continues Friday evening with the Festival King and Queen competition. /bmjo