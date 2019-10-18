Palma: Remember Cardinal Vidal with love

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been two years since the death of one of the most influential Catholic in the Philippines, but his memory remains alive in the hearts of the faithful, especially among Cebuanos whom he served the longest, and of the prelates and priests in the Cebu Archdiocese.

The late Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal was remembered by his fellow priests and bishops in a Eucharistic Mass led by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma held Friday, October 18, 2019, to commemorate his second death anniversary.

Palma, in his homily, recounted that Cardinal Vidal was named the “Sto. Niño Cardinal” in Rome by the College of Cardinals not only because he was considered by many as a Cebuano despite being a native of Marinduque, and was known for his devotion to the Señor Santo Niño, but also because he was the smallest cardinal in the room.

Yet, despite being a small man, Palma said Vidal’s heart was so big for the faithful and for the country.

Vidal was known to be a peacemaker who had influenced the decisions of the country’s political leaders especially amid the political turmoil of the martial law years in the 1980s.

“Like any of you, we miss his presence. I miss particularly his tenderness and his soft-spoken wisdom. The ways he would make me feel his support and his love,” said Palma.

Palma, speaking to reporters after the Mass, said Cardinal Vidal is remembered for his achievements in the Catholic Church in the Philippines, including his work for the canonization of Saint Pedro Calungsod.

More than that, he is remembered for being a man of wisdom, love, and compassion to his fellowmen, whether Christian or not.

Palma urged the priests to follow the path of Cardinal Vidal as a leader of the Church, who was simple in life but grand in faith. He urged them to lead with the goal to spread God’s love and His Gospel above all else.

Ricardo Jamin Vidal served as the Archbishop of Cebu for 29 years from 1982 to 2010 and became an influential figure both in the Catholic Church and in the entire nation.

He was born on February 6, 1931 to couple Fruoctoso and Maria Natividad Vidal in Mugmog, Marinduque where he spent his childhood years.

Vidal was ordained as a priest on March 17, 1956, and, 18 years later, became the archbishop of Lipa, Batangas.

In 1981, he was transferred to Cebu where he served for close to three decades until his retirement. He also close to live in Cebu following his retirement in 2010.

In 1986, Vidal led the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) to condemned the results of the February 1986 snap elections and called the people for a “non-violent struggle for justice” against the abuses of then President Ferdinand Marcos.

Yet with Vidal’s Christ-like compassion, he administered the Sacrament of Extreme Unction, a sacrament given to seriously ill person, to Marcos, the very same person he helped drive out of Malacañang during the People’s Power Revolution in 1986.

In Edsa II, Vidal also played a silent role by telling former President Joseph Ejercito Estrada to step down in 2001 as the people called for his impeachment.

Vidal later supported then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in granting pardon to Estrada.

Throughout his living years, Vidal became a confidant to various leaders in the community and became a powerful influence to prevent bloody coups or violent encounters.

In 2010, Vidal was honored by the Senate through a resolution for “providing spiritual leadership and inspiration, helping the community avert or survive several crises and conflicts, often acting as a peacekeeper and giving the voice of moderation amid clashing views and interests in local and national issues.”

He retired in 2010 and was replaced by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma the following year.

Vidal died at the age of 86 on October 18, 2017 due to septic shock after suffering from blood infection./elb