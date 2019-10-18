Defending champion Magis Eagles drops to fourth place

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles only has a sliver of chance of retaining its title in the secondary division of the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament.

But the Magis Eagles are not about to concede yet.

The Magis Eagles are currently at the fourth spot with six points following its win-draw-loss record of 2-0-3.

With this card, Ateneo has put themselves in a must win situation wherein they have three more games left.

“We still have a chance of advancing to the top 2 depending on our results. We still hope that we will be able to qualify,” said Ateneo head coach Oliver “Bingbing” Colina.

Ateneo will be facing University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED) Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC-BED is currently in third place with seven points on a 2-1-3 card.

Colina will be banking on his team’s determination to win as they haven’t had proper training en route to this weekend’s matches.

“We don’t actually have any concrete game plan because this week we didn’t have proper training because its is exam week of the senior high, thus we were not able to form the team,” said Colina.

The other match will have Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves vying for the top spot as they go up against Sisters of Mary Schools (SMS) Boystown.

The Greywolves are in the second spot behind the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars.

They have 13 points on a 4-1-1 record while the Baby Jaguars have 15 points with their 5-0-1 card. Thus, a win will give them three points and allow them to dislodge the Baby Jaguars at the top spot.

SMS Boystown, for its part, is hoping to clinch its first win in the tournament. It is currently resting at the bottom with no points on a 0-0-5 card./elb