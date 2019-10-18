LOOK: Photos from the street dancing of Negros Oriental’s Buglasan Festival

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental–Seven contingents joined the street dance competition of the Buglasan Festival on Friday afternoon, October 18, 2019, here.

The contingents include the Sandurot Festival (barangay category) of Dumaguete City, Tapasayaw Festival of Bais City, Yamog Festival of Pamplona, Pakol Festival of Sta. Catalina, Sinulog Festival of Tanjay, Kinaiyahan festival of Dauin, and Sandurot Festival (school category) of Dumaguete City.

The street dancing started at the Silliman Portal West and ended at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex.

Here are some of the photos of the street dancing competition: