LOOK: Photos from the street dancing of Negros Oriental’s Buglasan Festival

By: Ferdinand Edralin - CDN Digital | October 18,2019 - 07:05 PM

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental–Seven contingents joined the street dance competition of the Buglasan Festival  on Friday afternoon, October 18, 2019, here.

The contingents include the Sandurot Festival (barangay category) of Dumaguete City, Tapasayaw  Festival of Bais City, Yamog Festival of Pamplona, Pakol Festival of Sta. Catalina, Sinulog Festival of Tanjay, Kinaiyahan festival of Dauin, and Sandurot Festival (school category) of Dumaguete City.

ReadSeven contingents participate in Buglasan Festival

The street dancing started at the Silliman Portal West and ended at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Complex.

Here are some of the photos of the street dancing competition:

Tapsayaw Festival of Bais City. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

Sandurot Festival school category champion of Dumaguete City. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

Kinaiyahan Festival of Dauin. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

The Pakol Festival of Sta. Catalina. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

Yamog Festival of Pamplona. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

The Sinulog Festival of Tanjay. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

The Sandurot Festival barangay category champion of Dumaguete City. CDN Digital photo | Ferdinand Edralin

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.