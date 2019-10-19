Palma: Replace 1 cut tree with 100 new seedlings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that he does not approve of the recent cutting of roadside trees in the southern part of Cebu province, but the prelate said that he understands the need to be cut these trees to give way to development.

While they cut trees, Palma said that local and national government agencies should make it a policy to replace with 100 new seedlings every tree that they would cut.

Palma issued the statement in response to a recent challenge by environmentalist priest, Fr. Robert Reyes, who has called on the Cebu Archbishop to take the lead and march against the “extrajudicial killing (EJK)” of trees in Naga City.

Palma said that while he admires the advocacy of Reyes and his movement to save the trees, he said that the Church cannot stand in the way of development.

“We are aware of the issue labi na sa kalsada. Di gyod ko moingon nga dili gyod icut labi na og kinahanglanon. There are places that the only way to widen the street is to cut the tree,” the prelate said.

(We are aware of several issues especially on trees that now stand on the roadsides (of southern Cebu). (But) I cannot say that we should not be cutting these trees if it is really necessary. There are places that the only way to widen the street is to cut the trees.)

However, Palma said that every piece of tree that will have to be cut down in the name of development should always be replaced with 100 new seedlings. This is a means for government to also show that they are also stewards of God’s creation.

To lead by example, he said that the Archdiocese of Cebu Commission on Ecology and Environmental Concerns earlier planted hundreds of seedlings to replace trees that were cut during the construction of the International Eucharistic Center (IEC) Pavillion in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

While Palma did not say how many trees were actually cut during the construction from July 2014 July 2015, he said that they adhere to the principle of replacing every cut tree with 100 new seedlings that are planted in church owned properties especially those that are located in Cebu City’s mountain barangays.

“Dili gyod ko absolute nga ayaw gyod pagputol og kahoy kay there comes a point nga there are trees nga kinahanglan putlon to give way for development,” said Palma.

(I cannot absolutely say that we should not be cutting trees because there are trees that will have to be cut to give way to development.)

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) issued the permit for the cutting of the 32 century-old trees in Naga City to complete a road widening project in the area.

Tree cutting started on October 5 but was temporarily put on hold after the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) agreed to the conduct of a review and reassessment of the trees to be cut together with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Naga City government. / dcb