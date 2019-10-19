Robredo to Marcos camp: Your lies are contagious

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday lamented how the alleged lies of the camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the 2016 vice presidential poll results have become contagious.

“Ang hindi ko naiintindihan kasi parang iyong pagsisinungaling, nakakahawa pala. Kasi pati iyong abogado nagsisinungaling na rin,” Robredo said in an interview with reporters when sought for comment about the statement of Marcos lawyers that Robredo had a “fake victory.”

[What I don’t understand is that even lies can actually be contagious. Because even the lawyers are now lying.]

The Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) earlier stated that Robredo maintained and even increased her lead against Marcos in the recount done in three pilot provinces– Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

The three provinces were chosen by Marcos, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son, as he claimed these areas where he was cheated by Robredo.

But Robredo said even before the PET has released its decision on the recount, Marcos’ camp was already aware that she was leading the count as Marcos had deployed watchers for the recount in the three pilot provinces.

The Vice President added that the Marcos camp may also be casting doubts on the PET, which is composed of Supreme Court justices.

“Parang ang pinapalabas nila ngayon, dahil talo sila sa recount, ginagawa pa nilang kaduda-duda iyong Presidential Electoral Tribunal when in fact, mayroon silang sariling watchers doon,” Robredo said.

[After losing in the recount, they are now trying to discredit the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, when in fact, they have watchers there.] /muf