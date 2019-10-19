A quick shopping guide to SM Seaside’s The Great Seaside Sale

We are down to the last three months of 2019 and the Christmas season is just around the corner, so get your lists ready because SM Seaside City Cebu has exciting news for you!

Aside from discounts as low as 70 percent OFF on your favorite brands during “The Great Seaside Sale,” you can shop early for your Christmas needs and gifts!

Are you planning for a trip? Upgrading your look for the New Year? Or simply want to change a few things inside your home and take it to a new level?

CDN Digital has prepared for you a short guide on what to catch at SM Seaside City Cebu.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

For your travel needs on the last quarter of the year, you need to be prepared on what to bring during your getaway. May it be an indoor or an outdoor adventure, check out Pacsafe’s line of quality and modern backpacks that will be helpful in packing all of your essentials. You can even bring your pair of sunglasses from Sunnies to protect your eyes from travelling under the sun.

EARLY CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

Nobody wants to join the long lines and huge crowds on Christmas month right? So why don’t you visit The SM Store early and get that shopping done to give you more time to spend with your family and loved ones during the most awaited time of the year. The SM Store is the place to find all your family member’s wish list!

HOUSE IMPROVEMENT

After you take down your Halloween and Christmas decor, why not give your home what it deserves? Redecorate, take out the old, bring in the new and add fresh touches? Still at the SM Seaside, their SM Home store has so much to offer! From quality furniture, home decor, to home accessories and more! Don’t miss your chance to check all their exciting deals and products before they run out!

FASHION LIFT

Of course, the end of the year is also the time to invest in yourself and change how you style to bring out the best version of yourself! Good news because Esprit just opened its doors at SM Seaside, and you now have more shops to choose from aside from the existing fashion stores that we all love to visit! But nobody wants to be late on the latest trends so grab them all now while you still can and don’t forget to visit the SM Store — where all the great pairs are waiting for you!

Head to SM Seaside and have a chance to win a brand new Suzuki Swift while you shop!

SM Prestige and SM Advantage cardholders have special discounts waiting.

The Great Seaside Sale is only until October 20. Spend your Sunday with your family and friends as you shop!