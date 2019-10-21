Labella has yet to name replacements of fired MCWD board of directors 

CEBU CITY —The members of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), who have been fired, will be facing legal consequences due to their refusal to step down.

“They already know the legal ramifications and the legal consequences,” Mayor Edgardo Labella said in an interview Monday.

The mayor issued termination orders dated October 15 to MCWD chairman Joel Mari Yu, board members August Pe Jr., Ralph Sevilla and Procopio Fernandez, and board secretary Cecile Adlawan.

However, a letter signed by Yu and MCWD general manager Jose Eugenio Singson Jr. explained that the mayor’s order was “illegal and invalid.”

Read more: MCWD Board of Directors refuse to step down: Termination order ‘illegal’

“It is in direct contravention of no less than the Philippine Constitution, Presidential Decree No. 198, existing relevant circulars and issuance, including jurisprudential guidelines,” the letter added.

Labella said he had referred the matter to the City Legal Officer Rey Gealon for appropriate action.

Read more: Labella tells MCWD Board: Step down or face legal consequences

However, he refused to say what the action would be but said the matter would be resolved soon.

The mayor noted that the MCWD board members, who had refused to comply with his order, could seek a legal opinion on the matter.

He reiterated, however, that he had a corresponding authority to fire an official due to loss of confidence.

Labella then cited the Supreme Court jurisprudence G. R. 1857 dated July 23, 2013, regarding Camarines Norte vs. Gonzales. The said decision upheld the right of then Governor Jesus Typoco Jr. to fire Provincial Administrator Beatrice Gonzales.

Read more: Gwen tells ‘dismissed’ MCWD board: Think of delicadeza, step down

Meanwhile, the mayor has yet to name the replacements for the MCWD board of directors.

Labella said he would be accepting recommendations and applications for the positions.

He added that he would be choosing the replacements from among the recommendees and applicants.

The mayor said they should have good managerial skill and good working knowledge in water technology./dbs