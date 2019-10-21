Capitol to close fuel depot next year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government is planning to already close its fuel depot located at the provincial motorpool along M. Velez Street in Cebu City next year.

When this happens, Capitol will already be issuing fleet cards which drivers could use to get fuel from designated gasoline stations, says General Services Office (GSO) head Bernard Calderon.

Calderon said that the use of fleet cards is expected to provide convenience to elected officials and office heads who are assigned service vehicles.

“This is more convenient. The board members for example, they are based in their respective districts so if the fuel provider has a station based in their locality, they will no longer have to travel here in Cebu City to refuel (their service vehicles),” Calderon said.

But before they officially close the provincial government’s fuel depot, Calderon said that they will be inviting fuel suppliers to a bidding.

“This is open for all fuel players who offer fleet cards. Once we already have the terms of reference, we will be setting this out for bidding,” he said.

Calderon, who also sits as vice chairperson of the Capitol’s Bid and Awards Committee (BAC), said they intend to complete the procurement process before the year ends. If this happens, they can already start to implement the use of the fleet cards in January.

Under the new set up, Capitol will issue fleet cards to elected officials and department heads who are issued with service vehicles. Their assigned drivers can refuel at any designated gasoline station that will later on bill the Capitol for the fuel purchase on a monthly basis.

Calderon said they will also be coming up with an internal control mechanism to prevent abuses in the use of their fleet cards.

“Anyway, all (transactions) will be subject to audit,” said Calderon. / dcb