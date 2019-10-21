Palace to push on with efforts to review K-12
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang will not stop efforts to review the K to 12 or 12-year basic education program in the country.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo declared this after Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said on Sunday that they would review the effectiveness of the K-12, citing that “the House [is] of the consensus that K-12 is not living up to its promise.”
Sought for comment, Panelo said, “we will leave it to the wisdom of Congress.”
In a speech at San Beda University’s commencement exercises last year, President Rodrigo Duterte said that his daughter, Veronica, doesn’t want the K-12 and had asked him to scrap the program.
In his second State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 24, 2017, Duterte affirmed his commitment to implement the K-12.
“We have sustained investments in higher education and committed to the full implementation of the K to 12 basic [education] program,” he said.
The Department of Education has a proposed budget of P551.7 billion for 2020, wherein P650 million was allocated for the K to 12./ac
