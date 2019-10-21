PB Ouano wants ordinance requiring all businesses in Cebu to hire security guards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The daring heist of jewelry stores and a money changer shop located at the ground floor of the J Centre Mall in Mandue City, Saturday night, stressed the need for business establishments in Cebu province to hire the services of security guards.

Provincial Board Member Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano of Cebu’s sixth district said that he plans to introduce an ordinance that will require all businesses in the province to hire security personnel.

He said that while a resolution was already passed in 2014, its purpose was only to make an appeal for businesses to secure their establishments.

The passage of an ordinance for the same purpose will make the hiring of security personnel mandatory. Failure to do so can also be penalized.

In an interview on Monday, October 21, 2019, Ouano also said that he will meet with Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), to consult on how he should go about his proposal.

At the same time, Ouano is urging Cebuanos to be vigilant and to immediately report to the nearest police station the presence of new-comers, who are acting suspiciously, in their respective localities.

“We would like to request sa atong mga kaigsuonan diri sa probinsya nga kung duna moy mga silingan nga bag-o nga dili mo familiar, just report them to the police for monitoring purposes. Wa man ta mag-ingn nga duna ni silay buhaton nga dautan pero just to be sure ba,” said Ouano.

(We would like to request our residents here in the province of Cebu to immediately report to the police the presence of new faces in your locality for monitoring purposes. We are not saying that they will do something unlawful but we just want to be cautious.) / dcb