Doctor gets death threat after joining rally at PGH

MANILA, Philippines — An activist doctor and professor has received death threats after he joined a protest rally demanding an augmentation for the budget of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

In a Facebook post, All UP Academic Employees Union-Manila (AUPAEU-Manila) said that its President, Dr. Gene Nisperos, received on Monday night a text message saying that they know his residence and he and his family will be killed soon.

“Alam ko ang condo mo. (I know where your condominium is.) We will get your family one by one… You are dead by… including your children and wife,” reads part of the text message, which copy was posted by AUPAEU-Manila on Tuesday.

STOP THE ATTACK ON DR. GENE NISPEROS, HANDS OFF OUR TEACHERS AND UNIONISTSThe All UP Academic Employees Union – Manila… Posted by All UP Academic Employees Union – Manila Chapter on Monday, October 21, 2019

The text message was sent to Nisperos hours after he joined a rally at the PGH lobby on Monday, demanding a P10-billion budget for the public hospital.

Dr. Gene Nisperos, President of the All UP Academic Employees Union-Manila strongly supports the call of the PGH… Posted by Aupwumla Allup on Monday, October 21, 2019

AUPAEU-Manila strongly condemned the threat against Nisperos, saying this is a “continuation” of the attacks against activists, teachers, and unionists under the Duterte administration.

“Following months of profiling, red-tagging, vilification, threats, and harassment of members in other AUPAEU chapters, the Union sees this as a continuation of the attacks to activists, teachers, and unionists perpetrated by State security forces under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte,” it said in a statement.

“Our Union will not tremble in the face of vicious repressive measures and increasingly fascist attacks by this administration,” it added.

The AUPAE-Manila called for an end to the harassment, threats, and all forms of “state-sponsored violence inflicted on those who stand for what is right and just.” /kga