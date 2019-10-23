Army troops seize suspected NPA lair in Ayungon town

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental —Operating troops from the 94th Infantry (Mandirigma) Battalion seized on Wednesday, October 23, 11:40 a.m., an alleged hideout of the New People’s Army (NPA) in a hinterland village in Ayungon town.

Suspected NPA rebels have left the lair in the boundary of Sitios Yamut and Talaptapan in Barangay Mabato, Ayungon, a municipality located 83 kilometers north of Dumaguete City, when the troops arrived in the area.

The troops conducted the security operations after civilians reported about the presence of armed men in the barangay, according to a statement released to the press.

The statement said the resting place of the suspected rebels can accommodate 15 persons.

Lieutenant Colonel Randy Pagunuran, commanding officer of the 94th IB, said the report of the barangay residents is an indication of their need for peace.

“This clearly shows that the civilians do not like the presence of NPA terrorists in their area. They are now cooperating and doing their part in order to make the communities peaceful and free from NPA influence,” said Pagunuran.

During the clearing operations, the troops recovered nine switches and five pieces detonators, which are often used in making improvised explosive device.

A portable generator, three rifle scopes, a medical kit, a pair of handcuffs, one pouch and eight T-shirts printed with NPA logo were also recovered during the operations.

Included in the lists of seized items were: a pair of rain boots, rain coat, one coil of utility rope, two saws for metal and steel, one axe, and one hammer.

The statement said the soldier also found “subversive documents with high intelligence value along with other personnal belongings.”

The suspected rebels appeared to be in a hurry to leave the area as soldiers also found two big rice pots with cooked rice.

The suspected NPA lair is located a kilometer from the crime scene where four Intelligence Personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-7) were brutally murdered last July 18, 2019 in Sitio Yamut, Barangay Mabato in the same town.

Pagunuran urged the people of Ayungon to be vigilant and report the NPA presence in the barangay.

This is “to prevent their extortion and other terroristic activities in the area, ” according to Pagunuran. / celr