Amid controversy, Sam Lo posts empowering messages

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Controversial beauty queen Samantha Ashley Lo appears unperturbed by the statement issued by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) as she continues to post empowering quotes in her Instagram account.

The sour relationship between BPCI and Lo is evident in the absence of posts in the Binibining Pilipinas official Facebook page supporting the beauty queen’s bid in the Miss Grand International 2019 pageant in Caracas, Venezuela.

The beauty pageant organizer’s Facebook page is fully supportive of Leren Marie Bautista, who recently earned the second runner-up finish in the Miss Globe pageant in Albania.

READ: BPCI: “Samantha Lo acquired PH passport from a fixer”

Lo also posted her training with “Kuya Caloy,” referring to Carlos Buendia Jr., the same person who choreographed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s signature walk.

Lo wrote “Maria Clara Walk,” which probably refers to her signature walk that she has been training for since she won the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International title in June 2019.

On Thursday, October 24, Lo posted a glamorous photo of herself with a caption: “She remembered who she was and the game changed.”

On Wednesday, October 23, she shared a full-body photo of herself wearing a white-pink gown bearing the caption: She was not fragile like a flower, she was fragile like a bomb.”

Lo let her hair down in a close-up photo that says,”There is nothing more beautiful than when you prove to yourself how strong you are.”

Despite having missed pre-pageant activities, Lo still landed on the top list of fan favorites in the swimsuit and national costume rounds.

The coronation night will be held on October 25. / celr