Radisson Blu Cebu Lights Up for Diwali Festival

Radisson Blu Cebu lights up for the biggest and brightest Hindu holiday with a festive banquet of authentic Indian fare on 27 October 2019 at Feria, the deluxe hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

Signifying the triumph of good over evil, the auspicious holiday brings forth offers of flavorful delicacies that symbolize light, joy, and fresh beginnings. Diners are invited to relish the aromatic creations of resident Indian Chef Jyoti Singh, such as Lamb Sekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka, and Mutton Biryani.

An abundance of mithai or classic sweets such as Rice Kheer, Gulab Jamun, and Sahi Tukra add the perfect touch to a celebratory meal shared among friends and family.

The Diwali Festival banquet can be enjoyed for dinner at PHP 1,250 net per person and includes free-flowing beverages of iced tea, chilled juices, and soda.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call (032) 402 9900 or email [email protected]