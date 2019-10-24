Asian domination in international pageant’s list of top favorites

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beauty queens from Asian countries dominated the Top 10 Most Popular Vote list in the ongoing pre-pageant activities of Miss Grand International 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Seven of the 10 countries in the list are from Asian countries namely India, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Malaysia. The other slots are occupied by Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Peru.

According to MGI’s Facebook post, the 10 beauty queens are the favorites voted in Star Phone application.

The results were updated as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 (Venezuela time) or 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 24 (Philippine time).

On coronation night, October 25, the candidates with the highest scores from the interview, activities, and preliminary competitions will advanced as the Top 20 semi-finalists.

The candidates will be further trimmed down to Top 10 and then Top 5 finalists before the new Miss Grand International 2019 Queen will be crowned.

Five special awards will be given on coronation night including Best National Costume, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Best Social Media and Miss Popular Vote Award.

Samantha Ashley Lo of Cebu City is representing the Philippines in this pageant.