One dead, one wounded in separate shooting incidents in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — One person was killed while another was wounded in two separate shooting incidents in Negros Oriental last night, October 24, 2019.

A 22- year old man was shot to death by two unidentified armed men while standing beside the road in Purok Sampanguita, Barangay Villareal, Bayawan City at 8 pm , October 24, 2019.

The victim, Jonnel Reconomo, a resident of the barangay was standing alone beside the road talking to someone over his mobile phone.

Suddenly the two assailants onboard a scooter arrived and shot the victim several times hitting the victim in different parts of his body.

The assailants fled after they shot the victim and fled towards the national road on board their getaway motorcycle.

The victim was brought by the responding City Public Safety Office personnel to the Bayawan District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Blas Bandian Jr., city medico legal officer, according to the report received by the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office ( NOPPO).

Twenty five minutes later in the neighboring municipality of Sta. Catalina, southern part of Negros Oriental another shooting incident happened.

The victim, Christopher Bacubac, a resident of Barangay Manalongon, survived the attack, said Captain Michael Rubia, Sta. Catalina Police Chief.

Rubia said Bacubac was shot in different parts of the body but the shots were not fatal.

Rubia said that investigation showed that the victim together with an unidentified friend were drinking beside the road when two assailants wearing bonnets arrived on board a motorcycle and fired at Bacubac.

Rubia also said that the victim was a known troublemaker in the barangay.

“Maoy-maoy man pud gud na siya. Mangitag away ug hubog. Daghan man gud na siya ug kontra. Ma-considerar na siya nga police character,” Rubia said of the victim.

(He is a troublemaker. He would look for fights when he was drunk. He had also a lot of enemies. He could even be considered a police character.)/dbs