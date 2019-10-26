CCTO to undergo major revamp – Gealon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be made to undergo a major revamp to ensure efficiency in the delivery of services and discourage corruption.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon, who is also chairperson of the Cebu City Transportation Coordinating Committee (CTCC), said that the revamp will be implemented ahead of Mayor Edgardo Labella’s order for a massive crackdown against illegally operated trucks and trailers which is among those blamed for the city’s horrendous traffic situation.

“Expect revamp of personnel in the different divisions of CCTO to make them effective and efficient in the performance of their respective functions. They will be assigned accordingly, depending upon their qualification, background and skill-set among (the) other human resource criteria.,” Gealon said in a text message to CDN Digital.

Gealon said he made a promise to carry out Labella’s order the soonest possible time.

But first, he wanted to make sure that the office is corruption-free.

He said that the 700 CCTO personnel will have to undergo cleansing from corruption and ineptness through discipline and proper training.

“A rudimentary principle in managing human resource is not putting square pegs in round holes as this would spell disaster,” Gealon said.

While he did not reveal when the revamp will actually be implemented, Gealon said he is now in the process of reviewing personnel qualification to see if they are fit to do their assigned tasks.

The process started with a gathering and boodle fight on October 20, 2019 which Labella also attended.

Gealon admitted that the task which Mayor Labella gave was “overwhelming” and a major challenge for him, but he is determined to achieve this.

The CCTC which he chairs consist of representatives from the city government, CCTO and the Central Visayas offices of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7), and Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7).

Committee members are tasked to convene regularly to monitor the implementation of traffic laws and ordinances in Cebu City.

Gealon said that part of his role as CCTC chairman is to also find solutions to the city’s “traffic crisis.” / dcb