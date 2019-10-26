Halloween 2019: Candy Castle at Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark

It’s a sweet royalty Halloween celebration at the Philippines’ only 5-star premier water park resort this coming October 31, 2019. Join an afternoon full of fun and exciting sugary adventures!

Dubbed as “Candy Castle,” Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark’s Halloween celebration this 2019 is in every way special than the previous years! Apart from the annual trick or treat activity, game booths tagged as Princess Merida’s Archery, Alice’s Puzzle Pool, Alladin’s Buzz Challenge, Pocahontas’ Paint Station, an inflatable slide, and a lot more will also be stationed around the resort for the entire family to bond with!

For only PHP 1, 550.00, for a bundle of 1 adult and 1 kid, get yourself a snack box meal, unlimited drinks, unlimited popcorn, ice cream, a loot bag for kids, complimentary photo, trick or treat for all children and other enjoyable games! Extra person is charged at only PHP 900.00.

More reasons for you to join the celebration is that Jpark is giving away Gift Certificates of a lunch buffet for two (2) at The Abalone Restaurant to a girl and boy in the best prince and princess costume while the family with the best royalty costume gets to bring home a Gift Certificate of an overnight stay in a Pororo Suite with breakfast buffet for two (2) adults and two (2) kids.

Performances and fun games prepared by Jpark’s very own “Amigos” will also be showcased throughout the afternoon! Kids will surely become more excited as they get to witness a special performance from Princess Elsa, Princess Anna, Princess Jasmine and Alladin!

Jpark Island Resort just has arranged everything to make this celebration even more special for the entire family! Make this day memorable for the little ones and hit your way to Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu this Halloween! For inquiries and reservations, you may call us at (032) 494 5103. Prior reservation is highly encouraged.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (+63-32) 494 5000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com; email [email protected] Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates.