Road closures, intensified security expected for ‘Kalag-kalag’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents and motorists should prepare for possible road closures around the 23 public an private cemeteries in the city during the All Saints and All Souls Day celebrations on November 1 and 2, 2019.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said that they are now finalizing the rerouting plans around these cemeteries, particularly at the big public cemeteries in Barangays Carreta, Calamba, Pardo, Labangon, and Talamban.

Roads surrounding private cemeteries especially the larger ones including Queen City Garden at A. Soriano Avenue, Cebu Chinese Cemetery at North Reclamation Area, and Cebu Memorial Park (CemPark) in J. Panis St., Barangay Banilad, will also be closed.

CCTO director Andres Bayarcal, speaking during the Cebu City Council’s special session on Friday, October 25, 2019, said they would be putting up tarpaulins and posting on social media the final rerouting plans starting on Monday, October 28.

“We need to close some roads because we need to give way for the pedestrians to enter and exit the cemeteries,” said Bayarcal.

As for the security preparation, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Deputy Director Melbert Esguerra said that there will be a clustering of areas that the police stations will be responsible for to ensure that all cemeteries will be covered.

Police Stations that have no cemeteries within their jurisdiction will be deployed to other areas to augment the forces in these cemeteries.

Each of the 23 cemeteries will be provided with police personnel at every entrance and exit, a police assistance desk, and patrol cars to respond to any emergency.

Esguerra said they are now waiting for the emergency plan of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (CDRRMO) that would be incorporated into their security plans.

Councilor Phillip Zafra, the chairperson of the Cebu City Council’s committee on disaster risk reduction, said he will call to a meeting the CDRRMO and the CCPO on Monday, October 28, 2019, to discuss the final emergency and security plans for Kalag-kalag 2019.

Esguerra added that their security preparation will also include the Freedom Park at the Carbon Public Market area and in Barangay Busay, where people are expected to flock buy flowers and candles they will be bringing to the cemeteries during the tw0-day Catholic tradition to remember and pay homage to departed relatives.

“We inspect an influx of people from all walks of life in these areas, that’s why we will intensify the security in case criminals will advantage of this,” said Esguerra./elb