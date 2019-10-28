DTI to hold Cebu roadshow for Young Entrepreneurs Program

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills through the upcoming Young Entrepreneurs Program’s Cebu roadshow.

Nannette Arbon, assistant director of the Department of Trade and Industry in Central Visayas (DTI-7), said that the program is designed to accommodate micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and tech startups to encourage entrepreneurship in the Philippines..

Arbon said they have invited Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez and other DTI officials to grace the event scheduled on November 27 in a Cebu City hotel.

She called on all those who would like to learn about entrepreneurship to register online since only those who have registered and confirmed their attendance would be accommodated during the event that targets a maximum of 200 participants.

Arbon said the registration would be done online through the DTI VII Facebook account as soon as they complete the collaterals for the event.

“We are still preparing communications and collaterals but we will be posting on social media and will be sending formal invites to schools and to our clients,” she said in a phone interview.

According to Arbon, the activity aims to provide an enabling environment for the young entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs.

The day-long event, which will be held on November 27 at the Cebu Parklane Hotel, is open to startup and budding young entrepreneurs up to 35-years-old only.

Launched by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in December last year, the program aims to help young Filipinos develop their entrepreneurial skills.

To achieve this goal, DTI offers young entrepreneurs different content and workshops to motivate and equip them with basic knowledge to get started.

The Cebu roadshow will include three breakout sessions to focus on startup, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and self- improvement young mindset tracks.

In the startup track, participants will be taught if a business model is viable by developing products with shorter development cycles, according to DTI.

The MSME track will provide tips on the use of social media channels for small business.

On the other hand, the self-improvement/ young mindset track aims to guide participants on making logical decisions.

The roadshow will feature a discussion on business registration and taxation as well as government services that can help young entrepreneurs start and grow their business. / dcb