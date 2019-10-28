111 public transport drivers in Ormoc tested negative of drug use

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – At least 111 drivers of public transport vans, buses and public utility vehicles all posted nagative results in the random drug testing held on Monday, October 28, 2019, in the city.

The result elated Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, according to a report released by the city’s information office.

“I am very pleased with the result of this random drug tests, and I’m proud that there will even be a higher confidence from our riding public knowing that 111 of them are drug-free,” the mayor said.

The good news was relayed to Gomez by Police Lieutenant Colonel Armel Gongona, chief of the Ormoc City Police Office (OCPO), the report said.

“Lahat sa drug test ang mga PUV drivers natin sa Robinsons Terminal negative. 111 drug test kits ang nagamit nila (All of the PUV drivers were tested at the Robinsons Terminal showed negative results. We used 111 drug test kits),” Gongona was quoted as saying in the report.

The police director said that the random drug tests were administered on 48 jeepney, 11 bus, and 52 van drivers.

The drug tests were administered by a composite team from the OCPO, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Land Transportation Office, Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board, the Highway Patrol Group. /PR-OMRIO