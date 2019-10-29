Security agency manager ambushed, wounded in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A branch manager of a security agency based in Bohol was wounded in an ambush by motorcycle-riding men in Sitio Hawaiian, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City at 6:20 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

The victim, identified as Demetrio Torreon, 62, and residing at San Carlos Village of Barangay Marigondon, was driving a red Estrada pick-up from his home heading to the city proper when two men on board the motorcycle came from behind and drove alongside the driver’s side of the vehicle while firing shots at him.

Torreon, who based on his business card is the branch manager of Bronze Cross Investigation and Security Agency in Tagbilaran City, is now undergoing treatment at the Mactan Doctors Hospital for “serious gunshot wounds,” according to Police Major Juan Capacio, chief of the Marigondon Police Station.

The assailants remained at large as they fled immediately, turning back towards Marigondon crossing, after shooting Torreon, Capacio said.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered six spent shells of still to be determined caliber of firearm at the crime scene, said Capacio.

Capacio said investigators would be talking to the victim’s family and office staff to find possible motives behind the slay try.

Police would also look for CCTV footage in the area that could identify the assailants, he added./elb