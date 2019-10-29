Bello issues holiday pay advisory

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III reminded employers on Monday to give workers their proper wages as the country commemorates All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which are both declared special nonworking holidays.

In Labor Advisory No. 11-2019, Bello said employees working on Nov. 1 and 2 are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their daily rate on the first eight hours of work.

An additional 30 percent of their hourly rate should be given for overtime work.

Should employees work on these days, which happen to be their rest day, they shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their daily rate on the first eight hours of work and another 30 percent of their hourly rate for overtime work.

The “no work, no pay” policy shall apply to employees not reporting for work.