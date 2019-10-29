Duterte orders Año: Dismiss rogue cops

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to dismiss from service rogue policemen.

“Ako, not all policemen are… Mind you. By and large, ang police mababait. May mga sahol lang talaga na especially ‘yung nakatikim na at saka ‘yung may mga kaso na. Sabihin ko kay General Año, ‘Tanggalin mo na lang,’” Duterte told reporters in Malacañang.

(Not all policemen are, mind you. By and large, the police are good. There are really just some scalawags in the police force, especially those who have been punished before and those who have cases. I will tell General Año, ‘Dismiss them’).

The President said his warning goes to all policemen who have been charged with or accused of wrongdoing.

“Kung ayaw mong umalis diyan, well nasa iyo ‘yan. So I’m warning you, policemen, who have been in the past accused or charged… Alam mo kasi madali ‘yang style nila eh. They are suspended, then after the suspension o dismissed, they just go back to the — itong administrative section ng police,” he said.

(If you don’t want to leave there, it’s up to you. So I’m warning you, policemen, who have been in the past accused or charged. You know, their style is easy. They are suspended, then after the suspension o dismissal, they just go back to the administrative section of the police).

Duterte admitted that “we are in a state of perdition.”

“If there is nobody who will do it, I will do it. If somebody has to go to prison, I will go to prison. If somebody has to die for it, I will die,” he said.

Albayalde

Duterte also said former Philippine National Police (PNP) Gen. Oscar Albayalde should face the Ombudsman.

Albayalde had been tagged as one of the “ninja cops” or officers who pilfer or recycle drugs seized in police operations.

The President said Albayalde, who will retire on November 8, would no longer face administrative charges.

“Let the Ombudsman, ang administrative is wala na, mag retire na siya (there’s no more administrative case, he will retire). If there is criminal liability, kung meron (if there’s one),” he said.

“He is retiring. Ano na, kasi ito namang administratve, ang pinaka mabigat (in the administrative case), the heaviest penalty there is you are separated from service. It becomes a fait acompli, because he is resigned, he is retired,” he said.

Duterte said Albayalde could face criminals charges.

“It’s criminal [charges]. It’s up to Año and Ombudsman,” he said.

“I am putting my cards on Año’s table and of the Secretary of Justice,” he added. “For your criminal liability, it belongs now to the Ombudsman.”