Elite wordsmiths to compete on national scrabble tourney in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the nation’s most elite Scrabble players will converge for the highly anticipated Professional Division of the Philippine National Scrabble Championship 2024, set to commence tomorrow, November 23, at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

While the tournament’s minor categories began today, Friday, all eyes would be on the prestigious Professional Division, which would feature top talents from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao vying for supremacy and substantial cash prizes.

Cebu’s contingent

Cebu’s contingent boasts of formidable competitors, including the Toroy brothers—Marte and Joel—along with standout players JR Martus, Renante Dela Cerna, Jowar Ayuno, and Lord Garnett Talisic.

Notably, Talisic recently secured a Top 10 finish at the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championships held earlier this month in New Delhi, India.

Mindanao will be well-represented by skilled players Saidd Solaiman, Jack Macarimbang, and Maxell Basher. Meanwhile, Metro Manila’s roster includes Abdul Bobby Suma, Mohammad Suma, Robbie Oñate, and Antonio Malonso.

Iloilo’s top contender, Odette Rio, will also compete in the high-stakes division.

They will compete alongside around a hundred more elite scrabble players in tomorrow’s competition.

Professional division

The Professional Division offers significant rewards, with the champion receiving ₱40,000 and a trophy. The second and third placers will earn ₱25,000 and ₱15,000, respectively, along with medals.

Cash prizes of ₱7,000 and ₱5,000 will be awarded to the fourth and fifth placers, while competitors finishing in the Top 10 will also receive corresponding monetary rewards.

Special accolades will be presented to participants achieving the highest individual game scores throughout the tournament.

The competition will follow a rigorous 22-round King of the Hill format, with each player allotted 25 minutes per game. The championship culminates in an exciting Best-of-Three series to determine the overall victor.

This prestigious event is made possible through the support of its main sponsor, Talisay Sugbo Masonic Lodge 422, and is organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA).

