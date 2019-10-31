Norwegian Shipowners Association visits UCLM

Confident with the capabilities of Filipino maritime cadets and its ability of producing successful graduates throughout its program, the Norwegian Shipowners Association (NSA) paid a courtesy visit to the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Campus.

Headed by Herald Solberg, the CEO of the NSA, the courtesy visit signified strength between the University of Cebu (UC) and NSA’s partnership towards continuously producing internationally competent seafarers.

Solberg noted that the Philippines is the most important country that produces seafarers for the Norwegian shipping sector.

Among the over 50,000 seafarers working in Norway, 20,000 of them are Filipinos, mostly graduates from UC.

UC has been a long-time partner with the NSA, providing scholarship programs for maritime students.

According to UC President Atty. Augusto Go, the university has produced more than 6,000 graduates under the NSA program.

Go said that UC will continue to innovate its practices as the demand for quality seafarers continues.

With its scholarship, UC plans to continue to educate and train promising students to supply the demand of seafarers in the shipping industry.

Apart from his courtesy visit, Solberg discussed the future of the shipping industry and the emerging trends, including the need to reduce emissions on ships.

“We have a big responsibility for our future, and we have to push for alternatives and solutions for cleaner energy,” said Solberg.