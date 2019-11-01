Start now: Duterte orders LGUs to inspect buildings after strong quakes

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered local government units (LGUs) to inspect the integrity of buildings nationwide as three powerful earthquakes hit Mindanao in two weeks.

“Well, it is time for the LGUs to inspect all buildings. They should start now,” Duterte told reporters in Davao City on Thursday night.

“The earthquake season has come. I don’t know if it will occur again between now and tomorrow,” he added.

Duterte’s house in Davao City was not spared as cracks were seen inside his room following Thursday’s powerful tremor.

He said the Presidential Security Group would inspect his house on Friday.

“The PSG said, they are insisting that it will be inspected,” he said.

“Even the DPWH, the structural engineers of the city government [will also inspect],” he added.

A 6.5-magnitude quake hit Central Mindanao on Thursday, killing at least five people.

The strong temblor came just two days after a 6.6-magnitude quake rocked the region and left eight dead.

A 6.3 magnitude tremor also hit Mindanao on October 16.

Duterte, who is set to fly to Bangkok on Friday night for the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit has ordered government agencies to extend “immediate relief” to residents of areas affected by the earthquake.

