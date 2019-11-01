Love continues to pour for Teban 3 months after his death

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — It has been three months since his death but expressions of love from fans and supporters continue to pour in for the late Talisay City Councilor Julian “Teban” Daan.

On Friday, November 1, 2019, random individuals visited Daan’s grave at their family mausoleum at the Cansojong Public Cemetery in Talisay City. Some brought flowers, lighted candles and offered prayers for him.

Daan’s wife, first district Provincial Board Member Yolanda Daan, said she is thankful for the people’s love for the late politician, playwright, stage and radio drama actor and director.

Known to his listeners as “Esteban Escudero,” Daan was one of the pillars of Cebu’s radio drama industry having topbilled the radio dramas “Ang Manok ni San Pedro,” “Goat d’ Wanderpol” and “Milyonaryong Mini,” among others.

“Karon, pasalamat ko sa mga tawo nga bisan wa na siya, love gyud nila (I have to thank the pople because even if no longer with us, they still love him),” said PB Member Daan.

She said that during her visits to her husband’s tomb every Monday afternoon, she would find some lighted candles, Indicating that there are others who have been visiting his grave.

Board Member Daan admitted she has still not moved on from the death of her husband last August.

She said their family’s observance of this year’s All Saints’ Day and Souls’ Day is emotional since this is the first time that they will observe it without their patriarch.

She said their family will be spending the night in the mausoleum in order to have more time to remember her husband./elb