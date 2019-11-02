Pagasa: 2 LPAs to bring rains over Cebu, rest of the Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The presence of two Low Pressure Areas (LPAs) located at the vicinity of Surigao del Norte and Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte are expected to bring rains over Cebu and the rest of the Visayas today, November 2, 2019.

Ned Salitrero, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association (Pagasa) Mactan Station, said that light to moderate rains may be experienced during the day.

Scattered thunderstorms accompanied by lighting is expected tonight.

While sea waters in Central Visayas remain calm, Salitrero is asking the public to constantly monitor changes in the weather condition.

As of this morning, Pagasa has monitored the presence of a weaker LPA located at 135 kilometers east of Surigao del Norte that is causing the predominance of rain clouds in the eastern helm of the Visayas while a stronger LPA located west of Dipolog City is causing rains in Palawan and the rest of Western Visayas.

Salitrero said that the LPA in Surigao de Norte is less likely to develop into a tropical storm while they continue to monitor developments of the LPA that is now located close to Dipolog City.

Cebuanos, especially those who plan to visit the cemeteries today, are advised to bring rain protection.

Salitraro said that Cebu and the rest of the Visayas is expected to already have a sunny weather on Monday, November 4. / dcb