3k Cebuanos visit Pardo Cemetery on All Souls’ Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines –At least 3, 000 Cebuanos have visited the public cemetery in Barangay Pardo Cebu City as of noontime today, November 2, 2019.

Police Staff Sergeant Roderick Francia of he Pardo Police Station said that the celebration of All Souls’ Day remained peaceful and orderly despite the presence of a huge crowd.

“Hapsay ug malinawon ra gyod atong Pardo Cemetery kay nisunod ang mga tawo sa atong mga pahimangno,” said Francia.

(The celebration of All Souls’ Day at the Pardo Cemetery has remained peaceful because visitors were compliant with regulations that we imposed.)

Francia said that they longer confiscated any prohibited items from cemetery visitors today after they repeatedly reminded people of these prohibitions.

On Friday, November 1, police confiscated a total of nine sharp objects which included knives and bolos from various individuals. But they no longer arrested the owners of these sharp objects.

To discourage people from defying police reminders, Francia said that they no longer return confiscated items even after its owners leave for home after their cemetery visit.

Cebuanos started to crowd the Pardo Cemetery early this morning. The crowd swelled to around 3, 000 at noontime today.

Francia said that their biggest challenge was to ensure the smooth flow of people at the cemetery’s lone gate which they used both for entrance and exit.

He said that at least seven policemen were stationed at the gate to guide cemetery visitors. / dcb