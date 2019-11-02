Photo Gallery: Unattended candle causes All Saints’ Day fire in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An unattended candle that was lighted on the evening of November 1, 2019 caused the fire which burned 41 homes and damaged three others in Sitio Lusimba in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.

Personnel from Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) have so far accounted for 62 families consisting of more than 200 individuals who were left homeless after the fire razed their homes that were mostly made of light materials. / dcb

