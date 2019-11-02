Photo Gallery: Unattended candle causes All Saints’ Day fire in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An unattended candle that was lighted on the evening of November 1, 2019 caused the fire which burned 41 homes and damaged three others in Sitio Lusimba in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City.
Personnel from Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) have so far accounted for 62 families consisting of more than 200 individuals who were left homeless after the fire razed their homes that were mostly made of light materials. / dcb
Residents watch as fire engulfs houses in Sitio Lusimba in Barangay Basak San Nicolas on the evening of November 1, 2019. | Gerard Francisco
Firefighters try to put out the flame that burned more than 40 homes. | Gerard Francisco
Thick smoke was visible at the Saint Arnold Janssen Church that is located just across the fire site. | Gerard Francisco
Affected residents returned to the fire site on Saturday morning, November 2, 2019. | Gerard Francisco
A man searches for items that he could still salvage from his already burnt home. | Gerard Francisco
A dog guards the burnt home of his owners. | Gerard Francisco
A parked motorcycle was not spared by the Friday night fire. | Gerard Francisco
A father and his daughter occupy a makeshift shanty which they made from what remained of their burnt home. | Gerard Francisco
A man tries to search for things that he could still use from the second floor of what used to be his home. | Gerard Francisco
Fire victims crowd the Saint Arnold Janssen Church that is located across the fire site. | Gerard Francisco
Unmindful of the fire which burned their homes, these girls continue to play while at their temporary shelter.| Gerard Francisco
