A fire victim’s story: Hope still remains after losing it all

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Antero Lee, 64, had just dinner with his family of seven and settled for a Bible reading in the evening of All Saints’ Day, November 1, 2019, when he came across a page about a volcano that erupted and of mountains on fire.

He did not think much of it until an hour later when, while watching television at sometime around 8 p.m., he heard someone from outside shouted “Sunog!” (Fire!)

Was it a premonition? Lee was unsure.

“Wala ko kabalo kung premonition ba to (I did not know if it was a premonition),” said Lee, a Catholic.

What was real, though, was that Lee’s family was among the 62 families in 44 houses in Sitio Lusimba of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City who lost their homes and most of their worldly possessions to the fire that raged until none were left but ashes.

Lee said that when he heard there was fire, he instinctively grabbed a bucket of water from their bathroom and ran to the house of a neighbor, Rogelio De Valle, where the fire started, to help douse the flame.

But when he arrived, the fire was already big and had started to raze four more houses beside De Valle’s.

Lee, whose wife was away working in Cagayan de Oro City, said he rushed back to his own house and asked his family members to grab their most important belongings and run to safety.

As the fire gobbled more houses and inched close to his own home, Lee said he and his neighbors could only watch helplessly as firefighters valiantly tried to douse the raging inferno.

But it was hopeless. The walls and the roofs of their homes began to collapse until nothing was left, he narrated.

Lee and his family of seven — three adult children and four young grandchildren — are now among the 256 persons sheltered at the St. St. Arnold Janssen Church located just across the burned down area.

Yet Lee, despite losing most of his possessions, still managed a wan smile, as he thanked the city government for feeding and housing them fire victims.

“Ang atong gobyerno abtik (Our government acted fast),” said Lee in a voice tinged with sadness.

He said Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella visited them this morning, a Saturday, November 2, and promised that they will be receiving help from the government.

Lee see he wanted to commend the government because they provided them with food and blankets and were evacuated to a place where they could be comfortable.

According to Lee, they may have lost their homes but they are alive and still have the chance to start a new life.

He said they are all hopeful that in their journey of starting all over again, a helping hand will also be extended to them. /elb