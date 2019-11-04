Light earthquakes felt in Bohol, Cebu on Monday dawn

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two “light” earthquakes were felt in Cebu and Bohol on Monday dawn, November 4, 2019.

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was felt around 4:48 a.m. in Bohol province with its epicenter near Catigbian town, according to the Earthquake Information Bulletin of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The ground shaking was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

Another magnitude 1.5 tectonic earthquake was also felt in Pinamungajan town, midwest of Cebu City, at 5:43 a.m.

The Phivolcs bulletin said no aftershocks or damages mat be expected from the ground shaking.

Meanwhile, the series of earthquakes in Mindanao has continue until this morning.

The strongest earthquake recorded by Phivolcs in the past 12 hours was at magnitude 3.8 in Marihatag, Surigao del Sur just before 8 a.m. /bmjo

