Ormoc sends 14-man relief team to earthquake-devastated Makilala

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – A 14-man team from the city government of Ormoc was expected to arrive in earthquake-stricken Makilala, Cotabato on the afternoon of Sunday, November 3, after they were deployed by Mayor Richard I. Gomez to help in the relief efforts there.

This was on top of the P1-million that the mayor said the city government will donate to the earthquake relief and rehabilitation fund of Mindanao.

Gomez said that it was only right for Ormoc to help quake-hit Mindanao because they also helped Ormoc in the past. To recall, Ormoc has been a victim of many natural calamities, the latest was a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in 2017, said a statement released by the city’s public information office on Sunday.

The 14-man team brought with them relief and equipment to help in the debris clearing in Makilala. These consist of one ambulance, a boom truck with lifter, and a van. They will also bring battery operated jackhammers, bolt cutters, expanders, a generator set, crowbars, shovels, hydraulic cutters, ropes and some first-aid medical equipment.

They also have 200 pieces of 20-feet long blue tarps and 100 hygiene kits consisting of a plastic pail and dipper, shampoo and soap.

The team will also include a stress debriefing contingent who were trained in mental health, to help relieve victims of their trauma./PR