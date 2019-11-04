Phivolcs tells public: Earthquakes can’t be predicted

Cebu City, Philippines—Stop spreading fake news.

Amid the recent series of earthquakes in Mindanao, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) appealed to the public to refrain from sharing and circulating unverified information regarding an “anticipated strong earthquake.”

In an advisory posted in its Twitter account at 9:35 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, Phivolcs said messages have circulated online and in text messages that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake will happen in Metro Manila.

Read the advisory here:

“We cannot predict when or where an earthquake or tsunami will happen. What we do is prepare earthquake scenarios of hazards and impacts to be used as a guide for mitigation, preparedness, and response,” Philvocs said. /bmjo