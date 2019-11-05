Magnolia takes on Phoenix, eyes crucial win

Team Standings

NLEX 7-1

TNT 7-1

Meralco 6-2

Ginebra 5-3

San Miguel 5-3

Magnolia 4-4

Columbian 4-5

NorthPort 3-5

Alaska 3-6

Phoenix 2-6

Rain or Shine 2-7

Blackwater 2-7

Games on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019)

4:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs. Blackwater

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs. Phoenix

Magnolia, the defending champion that struggled in the PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations, shoots for a crucial victory on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, when it clashes with Phoenix Pulse at the Cuneta Astrodome, with the Hotshots to also use the game to break in new acquisition Chris Banchero.

With a 4-4 (win-loss) record and needing to sweep its last three games for a chance at a twice-to-beat privilege in the first round of the playoffs, Magnolia cannot afford to lose its 7 p.m. clash with the Fuel Masters, who are also in a must-win situation just to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive.

Banchero, just three days after being traded by Alaska, comes to a Magnolia side that is loaded at the guard spot. And whether he fits in the rotation will get a partial answer.

Coach Chito Victolero admitted on Monday that they really didn’t have a need for another guard, but when the offer to acquire Banchero came, he said that he would be foolish to pass this one up.

Paul Lee and Marc Barroca are the premier point guards of the team, which could force the hand of Victolero to play Banchero at the shooting guard spot.

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer, reeling from back-to-back losses, slugs it out with Blackwater in the 4:30 p.m. contest.

The Beermen will be the heavy favorites to turn back the Elite, who dealt away a lot of their stars, starting with No. 2 overall pick Ray Parks, who went to TNT, and gunslinger Allein Maliksi, who is now with Meralco.

San Miguel lost to Meralco and NorthPort in succession last week.