The cardaba banana: A local favorite  

The Cardaba banana is one of the most important variants of bananas in the country.

It is often used in many dishes like stews, the famous binignit, and can even be fried with lumpia wraps.

One of the best way to enjoy the cardaba banana is by minatamis, a caramelized banana dessert.

It is simple to make. Melt brown sugar in a pot of water until heat it until it thickens into a syrup, then add cut up bananas into the mixture until the bananas soften.

How much does this type of banana cost?

At the local market of Mantalongon, Dalaguete southern Cebu, cardaba bananas cost P20 per five pieces.

Not bad for a healthy snack. /bmjo