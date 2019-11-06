How to belt Morissette Amon’s whistle tone? Learn from this CNU student

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Whistle tone. Only a few talented singers can achieve this.

One of them is Cebuana Morissette Amon, who showcased this in her song, “Akin ka nalang.”

A lot of aspiring singers are hoping they could also pull this off and some are able to succeed with a lot practice.

A student from the Cebu Normal University (CNU), though, managed to achieve the whistle tone without sweat.

She just needed a bit of creativity. And a squeaky sliding glass window.

Watch her pull it off here:

Okay, so it was actually a joke. A good one though.

In fact, this video is already making rounds in social media. As of November 6, 2019, it has already been viewed 328,000 times, garnered 22,000 reactions, and has been shared 16,000 times.

These numbers may actually beat a video of someone doing the whistle tone with her voice.

So who were behind this video?

Iona Ricafort, a special needs education student of CNU, was the person responsible for sharing the viral video. The girl on the video was Drachelle Mae Basalo, Ricafort’s close friend and classmate.

“[The video] was taken at around 20 minutes before our 3:00-4:30 class and actually when we took the video it was the second time already she did it and it was really her idea to do that and our role was just to take the video,” says Ricafort.

Basalo is a known comedienne in their group and just wanted to spread some good vibes. This is what prompted her to do the “fake whistle” video.

Well, she did a pretty good job. She not only spread her good vibes to her friends, but also to online world. /bmjo