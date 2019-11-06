Police officer fatally shoots drug suspect in Lapu-Lapu City raid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A man was killed after he was fatally shot by a police officer during a drug raid at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in Purok Rambo, Barangay Babag.

The suspect was identified as Rolando Jumao-as, who is known in the area as “Negro.”

Police Major Wayne Magbanua, chief of Hoops Dome Police Station, said they were conducting a buy-bust operation when the suspect sensed he was transacting with a poseur-buyer.

Magbanua said Jumao-as motioned to take something from his waist, which the police officer took as an action to use his gun to fire at the authorities.

The police officer fired at Jumao-as and shot him on the chest leading to the suspect’s death.

Police waited for a few minutes before entering the house where they found Jumao-as dead and lying on a pool of blood.

Jumao-as sustained three gunshot wounds on his upper body.

Magbanua said they called on the paramedics to check on Jumao-as but he was declared dead on the spot.

Police recovered small packets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) with a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P13,600.

No gun was found in Jumao-as’ possession. / celr