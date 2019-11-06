Cebu City to donate goods, not cash, to quake-stricken Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be donating P10 million worth of relief goods to the three towns in Mindanao which were severely affected by the recent earthquakes.

This decision was reached following the assessment of Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak and personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) who visited Mindanao from November 4 to 6.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said the assessment team led by Tumulak found the three towns of Magsaysay in Davao Del Sur, Makilala in North Cotabato, and Tulunan in North Cotabato to be the most affected areas, which means that they need immediate assistance from the city.

“Dili nalang nato tagaan ang other towns nga dili gravely affected kay mas nagkinahanglan man ning tulo ka munisipyo,” said Labella.

(We will not be giving aid to the other towns, which are not gravely affected by the earthquakes, because these three towns need more assistance.)

On Tuesday, November 5, the Cebu City Council approved the initial budget of P10 million as aid to Mindanao.

Instead of giving cash to the municipalities, the money will be spent to to purchase water, food, hygiene kits, medicine, and blankets for the victims in the three towns.

The money will be taken from the disaster funds of the CDRRMO so it can be immediately released.

The city will be making the purchase today, November 6, so the first batch of goods will be shipped to Cotabato on Thursday, November 7.

Labella said the city will not give cash aid to the affected municipalities because the money may not reach the intended recipients.

The mayor said the P10 million worth of relief goods may not be the last donation that Cebu City will send to the affected areas as they are continuously monitoring the status of the residents of the three towns.

A relief center was established at the Plaza Sugbo in front of the Legislative Building of the City Hall to encourage Cebu City’s residents to donate goods for the earthquake victims of Mindanao.

The goods will be delivered until Saturday, November 9, to Cotabato.

All the donated items will be shipped for free by Cokaliong Shipping Lines. / celr