Halu-Halong Pasko at Ayala Center Cebu



Start your Christmas celebration with Pinoy music at Halu-Halong Pasko, on November 9, 7 p.m. at The Terraces. The hour-long event is free and open for all.

The show aims to usher in the festive holiday season and celebrate different forms of music and dance from folk, rock, pop, ethnic, R&B, and many more.

Enjoy performances from local artists such as Gian Magdangal, who was the lead star of hit Filipino musical “Ang Huling El Bimbo”, and singer-songwriter Joey Ayala, who is best known for his songs “Karaniwang Tao” and “Magkaugnay”.

The evening will also include music from The CompanY, a Filipino vocal group that popularized hit tunes “Everlasting Love” and “Now That I Have You”, and performances from members of STEPS Dance Studio, one of the most innovative, creative and comprehensive dance studios in the country.

Welcome the most wonderful time of the year with music and dance in Ayala Center Cebu , the region’s premier lifestyle destination. For more information, call (032) 888-3790. For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.