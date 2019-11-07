Fastcraft capsized off Sibonga; rescue on for 53 passengers, 7 crew

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) is conducting rescue operations on a fastcraft that has capsized some three to five nautical miles off the coast of Sibonga town, some 53 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael Encina, the spokesperson of PCG-7, said they received a report at past 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, that MV Siargao Princess, which left Loon town in Bohol at 9:30 a.m., got in trouble due to big waves.

There were 53 passengers and seven crew on board the vessel, according to PCG-7.

The PCG-7 is currently consolidating the number of passengers that are on board the vessel as the rescue operation continues.

Those who have been rescued were brought to the Carcar City District Hospital.

“Ongoing pa po ang Search ang Rescue Operations. We also ask Cencom to fly helicopters… air assets nila, Marina (Maritime Industry Authority) to check documents, PNP Maritime to augment in operations and the LGU (local government unit) and MDRRMC (Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council) of Carcar, Argao and Sibonga,” said Encina.

The Carcar CDRRMO is now involved in the rescue operation, Encina added. /elb