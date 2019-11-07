Lineup of Cesafi college and high school All-Star teams bared

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cesafi released the final lineup for the teams that will play against each other in this year’s All-Star game on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The college team A, to be coached by Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma’s Mike Reyes, will be led by the starting five combination of Sheldon Gahi of the University of the Visayas (UV), Justine Jules Langres of the University of San Carlos (USC), Jancork Cabahug of UV, Luigi Konrad Gabisan of the University of Cebu (UC) and Lamine Thiam of SWU-Phinma.

The rest of the team is composed of Paul Galinato (UC), John Carl Escalona of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U), John Calvin Jabello (UC), Ted Saga (UV), Jemcerson Sable (CIT-U), Juan Miguel Gastador of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), Monic Soliva (UV), Red Louis Cachuela (SWU), John Maglasang (USPF), and Sommy Managor (USC).

The college team B coached by USC’s Bong Abad will have as starting five Shane Menina (UC), Joshua Magic Marata (USC), Gerald Fernandez (SWU), Renzo Galdo (UC), and Sameen Swint of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

The reserves are William Rosebelt Polican (SWU), Kurt Trangia (USC), Froiland Maglasang (UV), Sir Shaquille Imperial (SWU), Allyn Dyll Roncal (SWU), Alje Mendez (USPF), Jesse Aloro Jr. (CIT-U), Juan Miguel de la Torre (CIT-U), Michael Heinrich Maestre (UV) and Las Coulibaly (UV).

The players were chosen via votes from fans, media, league officials and team officials.

The high school teams, meanwhile, will be coached by USJ-R’s Edito Salacot (Team A) and Rod Mark del Rosario (Team B).

Team A starting five is composed of Nathaniel Montecillo (USC), Isaiah Miguel Blanco, Leobert Andrew Casinillo (Ateneo de Cebu), John Dave Aznar (SWU), and Kevin Kendrick Guibao (USJ-R).

The rest of the team is composed of Kyle Niño Ochavo (USPF), Joseph Arth Nalos (UCLM), Imransev Nicolo Escobido (Don Bosco), Kirt Jalalon (UCLM), Anton Jake Co (USJ-R), Christopher Erick Isabelo (USPF), Matthew Charles Booc (USC), Albert John Sacayan (UV), Dezeo Villanueva (SWU), and Nichole Jay Cabañero (Don Bosco).

The Team B starting five are Vhann Joshua Baruc (USC), Vincent Raymund Escobido (DBTC), Santos Go (USJ-R), Sol Jade Ivan Tirol (CIT-U), and Kendrick Abarquez (USJ-R).

Completing the team are Selwyn Victor Pepito (USJ-R), Erick Caesar Cabrera (CIT-U), Ryzel Abatayo (USJ-R), Samuel Melicor Jr. (UV), Jose Zaldy Dizon (DBTC), Dilcer Gaviola (USJ-R), Khadshein Tagalog (USC), Justin Atilano (USC), Elijah Singson (USPF), and Jaed Rori Buzon (USC).

Meanwhile, here are the participants for the side events:

Slam Dunk King

SWU – Lamine Thiam UC – Tosh Sesay UV – Las Coulibaly USC – Sommy Managor USPF – Sameen Swint USJ-R – Adama Camara CIT-U – John Edward Jabonete 2017 Slam Dunk King – JM Gastador

Three-Point Shootout (Based on stats, Top 16 Mixed Collegiate and High School players)

Renz Solomon (USJ-R/College) William Polican (SWU/College) Sol Jade Ivan Tirol (CIT-U/HS) Imransev Nicolo Escobido (DBTC/HS) Kevin Kendrick Guibao (USJ-R/HS) Shane Menina (UC/College) Jeco Bancale (UCLM/HS) Paul Galinato (UC/College) Joshua Magic Marata (USC/College) Froiland Maglasang (UV/College) Neon Chavez (USPF/College) Nathaniel Montecillo (USC/HS) Jemcerson Sable (CIT-U/College) Winston Bingil (CEC/HS) Christopher Isabelo (USPF/HS) Justin Dominic Maglasang (SHS/HS)