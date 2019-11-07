Inoue wins over Donaire via unanimous decision

Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0-0,16KOs) of Japan remained undefeated after outlasting former four-division world champ Nonito Donaire (40-6-0,26KOs) of the Philippines via unanimous decision to win the Muhammad Ali trophy in the World Boxing Super Series and unified the IBF and WBA bantamweight titles in Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Inoue decked Donaire with a vicious body shot in the 11th round that served as the decisive moment for the young Japanese champ.

Judges scored the bout 116-111, 117-109, and 114-113, all for the Japanese boxer. /bmjo