President eyes plastics ban

President Duterte is considering a ban on plastics in the country to protect the environment from plastic waste pollution.

Mr. Duterte raised the idea at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, during a presentation by Vernice Victorio, Natural Resources Development Corp. president, on the government’s programs on environment and climate change resiliency.

“During her presentation, the President floated the idea to ban the use of plastics, which according to him would require legislative action,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Asked in a press briefing about whether the President will only ban single-use plastics or all plastic products, Panelo said, “I don’t know exactly if it’s single use. He just said he was inclined to ban it… in connection with the climate change issue.” —JULIE M. AURELIO