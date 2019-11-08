SC gives QC court one month extension to resolve Maguindanao massacre case

LIVE: Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta Posted by INQUIRER.net on Thursday, November 7, 2019

MANILA, Philippines–The Supreme Court has given Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes a one-month extension to resolve the decade-old Maguindanao massacre case.

“There are so many accused and victims. We allowed her to have an extension of one month. We hope she won’t ask another extension,” Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said Friday.

The Maguindanao massacre case with over 190 accused was submitted for resolution last August. Under Administrative Circular No. 3-99, once a case has been submitted for resolution, the court has 90 days to set the promulgation of the case.

In the Maguindanao massacre case, the 90 days set for the promulgation of the case should be within this month but Judge Solis-Reyes wrote a letter to the Supreme Court asking for another 90-day extension due to voluminous records that needed to be studied. /muf